Netflix has confirmed a third 'A Christmas Prince' film is being made.

The streaming service revealed on Monday (11.03.19) that another instalment of the festive franchise is due this holiday season and will feature a royal baby.

The film's official Twitter account shared an image of a sonogram of a foetus wearing a crown, with the caption reading: ''Some personal news ... Baby makes three - 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby' this holiday season. (sic)''

The original film was released in November 2017 and follows journalist Amber (Rose McIver) who falls in love with Prince Richard (Ben Lamb), the future ruler of the fictitious European nation of Aldovia, after she's sent out on assignment to write a profile of him.

The second film in the series 'A Christmas Price: The Royal Wedding' followed in November 2018 and tries to cope with the pressures of her new royal lifestyle while preparing to marry Prince Richard.

Netflix's description for this forthcoming film reads: ''It's Christmastime in Aldovia - and a royal baby is on the way!

''Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew an ancient truce, but when the priceless 600-year-old-treaty disappears, peace is put in jeopardy and an ancient curse threatens their family!''

Fans have noticed how the story of Amber and Prince Richard holds similarities with that of former actress Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle - and Prince Harry who announced their engagement in 2017, just days after the original film was released.

The sequel was released six months after their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 - and the latest instalment of the trilogy has now been announced following the new that the pair are expecting their first child together in the spring.