Rose McGowan claims she was ''blacklisted'' by Hollywood after she told people in the industry that she had been allegedly raped by Harvey Weinstein.
The 44-year-old actress has claimed she was told by a criminal lawyer that she would not win a case against the 65-year-old producer and was discouraged not to take the matter further.
In an interview from January and published for the first time in the Observer newspaper on Sunday (15.10.17), she said: ''I didn't want his name next to mine in my obituary; his name doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as mine when I'm dead ... They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something ... but only like internally, you know.''
And Rose also claims she was given a ''very small settlement'' after the alleged ''episode in the hotel room'' took place, which she believes is an ''admission of guilt''.
She added: ''I actually have a signed document from the time of the attack. It was settled for a very small settlement, so that's an admission of guilt.''
And the 'Charmed' actress has slammed the way her allegations were handled, insisting she was the only one who got the ''blame'' for what happened.
She shared: ''They blame the victim, they do all that s**t. People are bred to be scared. They are bred to put fear into people and that's what they do, they're bred to put fear into the publishers and lawyers and they overreach it, and I'm going to do what I can and come out as hard as I can.''
Harvey - who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex made against him - has been sacked from The Weinstein Company and his wife Georgina Chapman has chosen to leave him in the wake of the allegations.
