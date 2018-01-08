Rose McGowan wishes she had ''more middle fingers'' to hold up to those who have been accused of sexual harassment in Hollywood.
The 44-year-old actress was one of the first women to come forward and accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last year, when she claimed he entered a settlement with her to keep the details of his alleged harassment a secret.
And at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.18), a first look at Rose's new documentary series 'Citizen Rose' was aired, in which she speaks candidly about her decision to speak up, and says she wants more action to be taken.
In the clip, she said: ''I was in the middle of my second movie for his company, and I get assaulted. And I decided not to stay silent. I knew others were out there, and I knew there was a lot of us. Being brave doesn't mean your ankles don't shake and that you're not scared. I wish I had more middle fingers.''
Rose first spoke out about her alleged ordeal to the New York Times newspaper, who allegedly obtained legal documents stating that the $100,000 payout agreed between Weisntein and Rose was ''not to be construed as an admission'' by Weinstein, but intended to ''avoid litigation and buy peace.''
Late last year, Weisntein's attorneys released a statement in which they denied any allegations of non-consensual sex, and apologised to those who had been ''offended''.
They said: ''Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct. There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.
''Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein's behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.''
'Citizen Rose' documents the 'Charmed' star's journey as an outspoken advocate for women's rights and the #MeToo movement, and will be shown as a limited series on E!.
