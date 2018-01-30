Rose McGowan says she ''tried to buy a billboard'' so she could give herself a voice after making a settlement with Harvey Weinstein over allegations he raped her.
Rose McGowan ''tried to buy a billboard'' to give herself a voice after making a settlement with Harvey Weinstein.
The 'Charmed' actress agreed to take a sum of money from the disgraced movie producer in exchange for her silence over allegations he raped her.
She said: ''I tried to buy a billboard. It was my only way of saying, 'I didn't like this, I didn't want this.' It was my only form of voice. I have a lot of people who say, 'You took the money.' Let me tell you, the only perfect rape victim is a dead victim. And that is a fact and it is sad. It is not on us. We were just walking on the street.''
And Rose feels grateful that she is able to talk about it now and credited social media sites like Twitter for allowing that kind of conversation to take place.
Speaking on Good Morning America, she added: ''It's nice being able to speak for myself. Every interview I did for so many years started with, 'What was it like to work with this man?' Well, it's exactly like what you'd think.''
Weinstein has denied all counts of non-consensual sex and his attorney said in a statement at the time: ''Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan's allegations of non-consensual sexual contact. It is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Watch the trailer for Fifty Deadmen Walking.During the mid 80's the IRA were at their...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
Despite Fox's attempts to market this film on the coattails of director Henry Selick's success...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Try as we will to forget, we all remember middle school. We all remember...
Wrestling - for all of its flash pots, Solid Gold dancers, and large, scantily clad,...
David Arquette's escaped-lunitic-on-a-double-espresso style of nitwit comedy is an aquired taste. Or at least I...