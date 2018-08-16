Rose McGowan is to receive the GQ Man of the Year Inspiration award.

The 'Charmed' activist will be honoured with the accolade at the upcoming ceremony in recognition of her bravery in being one of the first women to speak out about the sexual assault and harassment she allegedly experienced at the hands of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and her activism around the issue.

GQ Editor Dylan Jones said: ''This award recognises the sheer strength and bravery Rose McGowan has shown in coming forward and being one of the first to publicly accuse an industry figurehead of grossly abusing his position of power. Rose is the absolute embodiment of this award and it will be great to watch her receive the award next month.''

The 44-year-old actress feels very ''proud'' to have been chosen for the award and hailed the current climate as a ''new dawn'' to celebrate the way things have already begun to change.

The 'Citizen Rose' star said: ''I'm proud to be honoured by GQ in receiving the Man Of The Year Inspiration award. It's a new dawn, a new day for all of us to celebrate positive societal change.''

Last year's Inspiration honour was awarded to Brazilian sporting legend Pele.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards take place on 5 September 2018.

Meanwhile, Rose previously insisted a ''new chapter'' has begun now that Weinstein has been indicted on two sets of rape charges and a sex crime charge.

Writing after Weinstein was formally charged with first and third-degree rape, and a first-degree criminal sexual act, she shared: ''INDICTED. FINALLY. I've been indicted by the media he's bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us. (sic)''