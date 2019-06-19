Rose McGowan believes that women are often pitted against each other and taught to be their own and others' ''worst enemies''.
Rose McGowan has ''suffered a lot'' at the hands of other women.
The 45-year-old actress-turned-activist believes females are often pitted against each other and taught to be their own and others' ''worst enemies'', and claimed she's had ''horrible, poisonous things'' said about her which had a negative effect on her mental health.
In an interview with the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, she said: ''It's really hard. Women are trained to be their own worst enemies and others' worst enemies.
''At the hands of women in my industry I've suffered a lot. They were the ones who set me up. They were the ones who said horrible, poisonous things that stuck in my head and had ill effects on my mind.''
The 'Charmed' star - who was one of the first women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct when she alleged he raped her - went on to encourage other women to stop competing against each other.
She said: ''I think women are trained that there's only one spot for you and everyone has to fight like crazy for that one spot, but I always say that table that you want to sit at is an illusion anyway, so start your own table.''
Rose also revealed that after releasing her first album 'Planet 9' - which she has been working on for four years and was inspired by her childhood - she'll be making her debut as a singer at the 2019 Fringe Festival in August.
She said: ''That's daunting, so why not go big and do it at the largest arts festival in the world.
''If we shut our eyes and we create our own reality, if our reality is an illusion why not create a new one?''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Watch the trailer for Fifty Deadmen Walking.During the mid 80's the IRA were at their...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
Despite Fox's attempts to market this film on the coattails of director Henry Selick's success...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Try as we will to forget, we all remember middle school. We all remember...
Wrestling - for all of its flash pots, Solid Gold dancers, and large, scantily clad,...
David Arquette's escaped-lunitic-on-a-double-espresso style of nitwit comedy is an aquired taste. Or at least I...