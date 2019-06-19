Rose McGowan has ''suffered a lot'' at the hands of other women.

The 45-year-old actress-turned-activist believes females are often pitted against each other and taught to be their own and others' ''worst enemies'', and claimed she's had ''horrible, poisonous things'' said about her which had a negative effect on her mental health.

In an interview with the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, she said: ''It's really hard. Women are trained to be their own worst enemies and others' worst enemies.

''At the hands of women in my industry I've suffered a lot. They were the ones who set me up. They were the ones who said horrible, poisonous things that stuck in my head and had ill effects on my mind.''

The 'Charmed' star - who was one of the first women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct when she alleged he raped her - went on to encourage other women to stop competing against each other.

She said: ''I think women are trained that there's only one spot for you and everyone has to fight like crazy for that one spot, but I always say that table that you want to sit at is an illusion anyway, so start your own table.''

Rose also revealed that after releasing her first album 'Planet 9' - which she has been working on for four years and was inspired by her childhood - she'll be making her debut as a singer at the 2019 Fringe Festival in August.

She said: ''That's daunting, so why not go big and do it at the largest arts festival in the world.

''If we shut our eyes and we create our own reality, if our reality is an illusion why not create a new one?''