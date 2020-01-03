Rose McGowan has slammed toxic masculinity and said her ''heart breaks for boys who get stolen really early and put in this tight-fitting jacket'' of how they should behave.
Rose McGowan has slammed toxic masculinity.
The 46-year-old actress said her ''heart breaks for boys when [she sees] them being moulded into men'' and she thinks that the construct of gender will ''keep getting broken down'' over time as ''none of the rules are real - it's all an illusion''.
Rose told Hunger magazine: ''If we could get back to understanding that we're human before we're a gender then we could solve a lot of problems. Boys get stolen really early and put in this tight-fitting jacket - 'here's what you can be' and 'here's what you are'.
''They do the same thing to girls, in a totally different way, but for men so much gets repressed so you can be the idea of what a man is supposed to be. How can you not help but have an inner rage?
''I still think we can all be better. We can still look at other perspectives and different points of view and try to understand ourselves.
''We should aim to be happy with ourselves instead of buying into the fear paradigm - which is only going to place us at odds with each other.''
And Rose had particularly harsh words for the ''cult of American masculinity''.
She said: ''American masculinity is really toxic and really dangerous. It's dangerous to the world.
''This idea that America is number one and each man there is number one and superior - that's a load of b******t everybody knows it.
''But they continue with this mass conformity and cult-like way of thinking. This cult-like way of thinking is exactly like the cult I grew up in. There's no difference.
''It's just on a bigger scale. Especially now with Trump, he repeats the same things - that's brainwashing. He instills fear of others in people - that's brainwashing.
''When you cross stupidity with fear, that's a really dangerous mix. I found it really dangerous and hard to adjust to. I don't think I ever did.''
For the full interview go to www.hungertv.com
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Watch the trailer for Fifty Deadmen Walking.During the mid 80's the IRA were at their...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
Despite Fox's attempts to market this film on the coattails of director Henry Selick's success...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Try as we will to forget, we all remember middle school. We all remember...
Wrestling - for all of its flash pots, Solid Gold dancers, and large, scantily clad,...
David Arquette's escaped-lunitic-on-a-double-espresso style of nitwit comedy is an aquired taste. Or at least I...