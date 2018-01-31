Rose McGowan has slammed Justin Timberlake's support of the Time's Up movement as ''fake''.

The 44-year-old actress has become known for standing up against sexual misconduct after she alleged she was harassed by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, and has now slammed ''Hollywood fakery'' which she believes has risen from the Time's Up movement - which aims to eradicate sexual harassment in Hollywood - as she claims stars are backing it for ''good PR''.

Rose took aim at singer and actor Justin Timberlake in particular after he joined other stars in wearing black to the Golden Globes as part of the movement, as she slammed his work with director Woody Allen, who has been accused by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual assault.

Speaking on 'The View' on Tuesday (30.01.18), Rose said: ''The intentions are good, but I know the people behind it. It's four CAA agents who needed good PR. I hope that they desperately help these women.

''Then there's Justin Timberlake hashtagging 'My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time's Up' hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.' So come on, it is fake. I wish it weren't - I wish everybody were good. I'm sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better.''

It isn't the first time the 'Citizen Rose' star has slammed the 'Trolls' actor recently either, as she revealed in a separate interview published on the same day that she was left ''crying'' when she saw the actor on the red carpet, as she says it ''felt collectively wrong''.

She told E! News: ''So someone like Justin Timberlake showing up wearing a black shirt and taking a picture of Jessica Biel and hashtagging something like, 'Doesn't my wife look hot?' hastag #TimesUp'. And then I wanna be like 'hashtag Woody Allen, that's who you're working with'. So the thing is collectively it felt really wrong.

''When I tweeted about it, people think I'm sitting there in a rage, 'Grrr.' I was crying. I know that town, I know these people, I know what they do. I know what they were saying at that black dress meeting.''

And Rose is adamant that the Time's Up movement shows a ''lack of sensitivity'' when it comes to the subject of sexual harassment.

She added: ''There's a lack of sensitivity. There's a lack of understanding with [what] this is truly about. There's a lack of empathy. When I had to see articles about it's so hard to find ... for the stylists complaining how hard it was to find black dresses during spring's fashion season.''