Rose McGowan criticised Harvey Weinstein - who she alleges sexually assaulted her in 1997 - in a public birthday message she left him on social media.
Rose McGowan slammed Harvey Weinstein as she posted a birthday message to him on social media.
The 'Charmed' star - who has accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1997 - took to Twitter late on Monday night (19.03.18) to hit back at the disgraced producer.
In the video message, she said: ''Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein. I told you we'd be coming. I told you 20 years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you, I would come for you. Happy f***ing birthday. From all of us. We win.''
Rose hasn't shied away from publicly criticising the movie mogul and claimed she tried many ways to speak out about what allegedly happened to her in the past.
Explaining how she ''tried to buy a billboard'' to give herself a voice after making a settlement with Weinstein over the allegations, she said: ''I tried to buy a billboard. It was my only way of saying, 'I didn't like this, I didn't want this.' It was my only form of voice. I have a lot of people who say, 'You took the money.' Let me tell you, the only perfect rape victim is a dead victim. And that is a fact and it is sad. It is not on us. We were just walking on the street.''
Rose had previously revealed she feels grateful that she is able to talk about it now and credited social media sites like Twitter for allowing that kind of conversation to take place.
She added: ''It's nice being able to speak for myself. Every interview I did for so many years started with, 'What was it like to work with this man?' Well, it's exactly like what you'd think.''
Weinstein has denied all counts of non-consensual sex, with his attorney saying in a statement at the time: ''Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan's allegations of non-consensual sexual contact. It is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape.''
