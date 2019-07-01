Rose McGowan is sending ''all her strength'' to the women who are testifying against Harvey Weinstein in court.

The 45-year-old actress was one of the first people to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual harassment when she alleged he had raped her at the Sundance film festival in 1997, and as several of his accusers prepare to go to trial in September to testify against him, Rose has said she's ''so scared'' for them because she believes they'll be ''savaged'' by Weinstein's lawyer.

She said: ''I'm so scared for the women brave enough to testify. I would've done so, had so much time not elapsed. I fear for them because they're going to be savaged by his lawyer. I send them all my strength because they're going to need it.''

And although Rose stands with all the alleged victims of Weinstein - who has been accused of misconduct by over 50 women - the 'Scream' star has insisted she was the one who ''blew it wide open'' by being the first to come forward.

She added: ''I've been called one of the first to speak out. No. I was the first. I called the New York Times. I blew it wide open, not them. They won the Pulitzer and I'm the one hard-up for money. It's disgusting. I was kind of grossed out by how much they enjoyed being lauded.''

The 'Charmed' alum hasn't acted in a feature film or TV series since 2017, and has accused Weinstein and the scandal surrounding the producer of ''stealing'' her career, as well as the careers of fellow actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Mira Sorvino.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''I miss performing. But my career was stolen. We all got stolen. And we were all very good at our jobs. That's the other crime in all this.''