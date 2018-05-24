Rose McGowan is questioning whether she wants to keep ''fighting'' Harvey Weinstein after she accused him of sexually assaulting her.
The 'Charmed' star admits it can be difficult constantly battling with the disgraced producer - who she has accused of raping her - but admits she doesn't know what it's like to ''not fight'' too.
She said: ''I don't want to keep fighting. But I also don't know what it's like, I've never not fought in my entire life. I don't know what living looks like. All I know is this role you've taken on seems to be harming you as much as it's helping you ... so maybe you're not supposed to carry it the whole way. It's almost embarrassing to say I didn't know trauma therapy existed, but I figure if I don't know it, a lot of people don't know it. It's incredibly important to take time for yourself, when you have a cause and it's a really good one and you're compelled to change the world, it can leave you behind in the dust.''
And the 44-year-old actress does not ''forgive'' Hollywood's ''system''.
Speaking in a preview clip of the next episode of her documentary 'Citizen Rose', she added: ''From the outside, what [people] see on the red carpet, I see what's happening behind the scenes what's going on, so I know a lot of things. I think a system that's massively broken got a band-aid to make yourselves feel better to what you've all known about [and] were participants to in that silence. That, I do not forgive.''
