Rose McGowan has paid tribute to her late former manager.

The 'Charmed' actress has posted a message of condolence for Jill Messick, who Rose employed as her manager in 1997, the year she alleges she was raped by Harvey Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival.

She wrote on Instagram: ''For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars.''

It comes after Jill's family blamed the star's tirade against Harvey Weinstein for the tragedy after Jill tragically took her own life at the age of 50.

In a lengthy public statement released earlier this week, Jill's family said: ''Jill Messick was a mother of two children, a loving wife and partner, a dear friend to many and a smart entertainment executive. She was also a survivor, privately battling depression which had been her nemesis for years. Today she did not survive. Jill took her own life.

''Seeing her name in headlines again and again, as part of one person's attempt to gain more attention for her personal cause, along with Harvey's desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her. It broke Jill, who was just starting to get her life back on track. What makes Rose's inaccurate accusations and insinuations against Jill ironic was that she was the first person who stood up on Rose's behalf, and alerted her bosses to the horrific experience which Rose suffered.''