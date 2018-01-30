Rose McGowan thinks Kesha has a ''tremendous heart''.

The 'Charmed' actress - who alleges she was raped by Harvey Weinstein - has spoken out in support of the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker, who spoke out against music producer Dr. Luke, who she claimed sexually assaulted her.

Rose told E! News: ''Kesha and I were actually in the studio, she was downstairs. We were in the studio recording vocals. Not together, she was downstairs, I was upstairs at the studio. We hung out for a bit and then I met her at a Humane Society dinner.

''Besides her tremendous amount of talent, what a tremendous heart. And to go up against the machine. The machine wants you to stop and to shut up. Shut up, go away. Shut up, go away. We won't shut up and we won't go away. That's not your right to tell us when to go. Nobody, nobody gets that. I'm proud of her.''

Meanwhile, Kesha previously urged her younger self to ''skip the comments section'' of social media.

Reading out a letter she penned to her younger self, she said: ''Dear Kesha, at this very moment, you may be wondering if it was a really good idea to drop out of high school. I moved to LA with nothing but your grandfather's Lincoln town car. I got good news and I got bad news. I know you're a tad inpatient so I'll start with good news ... you made it. I thank God that this is the best plan B we ever came up with was to be a singer.

''The bad news is you nearly killed yourself on the road to success fuelled by fear of failure, anxiety and insecurity. You will become severely bulimic and anorexic. The worse your disease gets, the more you'll get praised for it from people in your industry and this will really mess with your head. But when you're trying to live up to an unrealistic expectation, it's never going to be good enough, no matter what you do. Just save yourself some anxiety and a year's worth of therapy and just skip the comments section, skip it all together. It's a breeding ground for negativity and hate. Don't let people scare and chain you into changing the things about yourself that make you unique and interesting - those are the qualities that will make your life so magical.''