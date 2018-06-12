Rose McGowan has been indicted by a grand jury in her ongoing cocaine possession case.

The 44-year-old actress faced charges earlier this year after police claimed to have found several small bags of cocaine in a wallet Rose had left behind on a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport back in January 2017.

And although she fought to have the case thrown out, on Monday (11.06.18), she was indicted by a grand jury and has been hit with one felony count of cocaine possession.

According to TMZ, the former 'Charmed' star's attorney Jose Baez said: ''Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defence.''

Rose pleaded not guilty to the charge, as she claims she had been without the wallet for five hours before getting it back, meaning anyone could have planted the drugs in the wallet.

Earlier this year, Rose claimed that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein could have been involved in planting the drugs because of the ''underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan by the fallen mogul'', stemming from her decision to speak about about her allegations that she was raped by the mogul.

In court papers filed in February, her lawyer Jessica Carmichael wrote: ''There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place.

''It is now public knowledge that Weinstein employed underhanded tactics to 'silence' his victims.''

She also cited reports that Weinstein hired private investigators to follow women who had made accusations against him.

In those same papers, Rose also asked for the charges to be dismissed on technical grounds, arguing that drug crimes taking place on a plane in interstate commerce should be handled in federal court, not state court.

If convicted, Rose could spend up to a year behind bars.