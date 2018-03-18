Rose McGowan says Harvey Weinstein would probably ''prefer'' her ''dead'' after she accused him of rape.

The former 'Charmed' star has spoken out repeatedly to slam the disgraced producer - who a New York Times expose claimed paid her $100,000 in 1997 to ''avoid litigation and buy peace'' over sexual misconduct allegations - and now she has called the 'Tulip Fever' filmmaker a ''sociopath'' and anyone who continues to support him, including his lawyers, ''monsters''.

The 44-year-old actress says Weinstein is beyond help and going to sex addiction rehab won't change him.

Speaking to the Sunday People newspaper, McGowan said: ''I'm sure he would prefer it if I were dead. He's a sociopath. I am not afraid - but I should be. The people I find worse than him are his lawyers. The way they are acting has been disgusting.

''The people around him, that have ­supported him in his attempt to dominate and abuse women, are monsters, just as much as he is.

''There is no rehabilitation for that type of soul. They just need to fall off the planet. He doesn't believe he has done anything wrong.''

McGowan says her life has been ruined as she claims Weinstein has spies working for him to follow her every move, and alleges they've ''hacked'' into her computer and shared images from her device.

She said: ''What they did by hiring a spy company to come after me, it was incredibly violating.

''It was violation on top of violation. I believe they hacked my computer, released photos - they have done everything they can to ruin my life. ''

The 'Death Proof' star detailed the horrific ordeal she went through, and how Weinstein removed her clothes and forced her into a Jacuzzi, before carrying out the sexual assault, in a book called 'Brave'.

McGowan claimed Weinstein raped her last October, and since the New York Times expose, a number of high-profile stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, and Angelina Jolie, have come forward with their own stories about the producer.

A spokesperson for the movie mogul has previously said he ''unequivocally denied'' allegations of ''non-consensual sex''.

In the wake of the scandal, Weinstein has been sacked from The Weinstein Company and his wife of 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him.