Rose McGowan felt she had to ''isolate her private life'' in the past as she felt her sexuality may not be accepted in Hollywood.
Rose McGowan hid the fact she dated women as she feared she wouldn't be accepted in Hollywood.
The activist and former actress - who was one of the first to speak out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - is currently in a relationship with non-binary model Rain Dove and has admitted that though she has dated both men and women in the past, she previously felt she had to ''isolate her private life'' as her sexuality may not be accepted in Hollywood.
Asked in an interview with Pink News whether she had ever had to conceal her sexuality, the former 'Charmed' star responded: ''Yeah, definitely, being in Hollywood. I was already labelled a weirdo and a freak by their standards. And I had been homeless once in my life and I was terrified of being homeless again. So I just kept my nose down and kept working, and isolated my private life. It was definitely something that, you didn't want to be caught in a photo, you didn't want to, you know, have someone writing about it.''
The 45-year-old actress went on to compare the difference between the music and film industry and stated she feels it's easier to reveal who you are in the world of music.
She said: ''Singers are fine to come out, there's no problem in the music industry. They've progressed to, like, 'We're just people, this is who I love, this is what I do.' But it hasn't really come out that way in Hollywood, no.''
Rose explained her view that gay actors haven't been open about their sexuality due to ''fear that if they come out it would limit their roles.''
She added: ''But the only way it's ever going to change is if someone does it ... I think the public would be fine ... I think we've grown up enough that we can handle it. I think it's Hollywood that can't.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Watch the trailer for Fifty Deadmen Walking.During the mid 80's the IRA were at their...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
Despite Fox's attempts to market this film on the coattails of director Henry Selick's success...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
Try as we will to forget, we all remember middle school. We all remember...
Wrestling - for all of its flash pots, Solid Gold dancers, and large, scantily clad,...
David Arquette's escaped-lunitic-on-a-double-espresso style of nitwit comedy is an aquired taste. Or at least I...