Rose McGowan hid the fact she dated women as she feared she wouldn't be accepted in Hollywood.

The activist and former actress - who was one of the first to speak out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - is currently in a relationship with non-binary model Rain Dove and has admitted that though she has dated both men and women in the past, she previously felt she had to ''isolate her private life'' as her sexuality may not be accepted in Hollywood.

Asked in an interview with Pink News whether she had ever had to conceal her sexuality, the former 'Charmed' star responded: ''Yeah, definitely, being in Hollywood. I was already labelled a weirdo and a freak by their standards. And I had been homeless once in my life and I was terrified of being homeless again. So I just kept my nose down and kept working, and isolated my private life. It was definitely something that, you didn't want to be caught in a photo, you didn't want to, you know, have someone writing about it.''

The 45-year-old actress went on to compare the difference between the music and film industry and stated she feels it's easier to reveal who you are in the world of music.

She said: ''Singers are fine to come out, there's no problem in the music industry. They've progressed to, like, 'We're just people, this is who I love, this is what I do.' But it hasn't really come out that way in Hollywood, no.''

Rose explained her view that gay actors haven't been open about their sexuality due to ''fear that if they come out it would limit their roles.''

She added: ''But the only way it's ever going to change is if someone does it ... I think the public would be fine ... I think we've grown up enough that we can handle it. I think it's Hollywood that can't.''