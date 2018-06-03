Rose McGowan is ''proud'' of herself for fighting through the pain after sexual misconduct allegations flooded Hollywood.

The 'Charmed' star was one of the first people to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her and she admits she is here by complete ''sheer will''.

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Wales, she said: ''After you're discovered and you become famous very quickly, I realised very early on 'oh god, what have I done?' I'm in a glass house, I'm in the tiniest town in the world and everybody can throw stones. But then you're stuck. And then you're blacklisted, but you're still well-known. What job am I going to get? Where am I going to go? It's a conundrum. I'm here by sheer will and I shouldn't have been here. And for that I'm proud.

''We have to fight as a society - to stop them stealing our creativity, stop making us conform, to stop telling us 'good little girls or good little boys stay in your corner'. No I will not. I will be free and I wish that for everybody. I'm all for cinema. But I'm all for it being better and I wish to God people weren't rotten, a lot of them, because we would have a better world.''

The 44-year-old actress previously insisted a ''new chapter'' has begun now that Weinstein has been indicted on two sets of rape charges and a sex crime charge.

Writing after Weinstein was formally charged with first and third-degree rape, and a first-degree criminal sexual act, she shared: ''INDICTED. FINALLY. I've been indicted by the media he's bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us. (sic)''