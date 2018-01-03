Rose McGowan has admitted that keeping the secret that Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her has made her feel like she has had a ''giant monster strapped to her for 20 years''.
The 'Charmed' actress - who has accused the producer of raping her in 2007 - felt like he ''ate [hers] and so many of our souls''.
She told the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine: ''I've had this giant monster strapped to me for 20 years. So many women have been strapped around him. He ate so many of our souls that he couldn't tell which way was which. He's always been gunning for me. But that's OK - I've been gunning for him, too ... They built a motherf***ing beast, and they built a motherf***ing problem. I am that problem to all of them. He represents all of them to me. And that's why he must be slayed.''
It comes after Rose admitted she has found it difficult to watch news coverage of the Weinstein scandal as she finds it very ''triggering''.
She explained: ''The triggering has been insane. The monster's face has been everywhere, my nightmare ... I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I'm just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand ... No more will we be hurt. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave. No more. Name it. Shame it. Call it out. It's time to clean house! It's time to be brave. In the face of unspeakable actions, from one monster we look away to another. The head monster of all right now. And they are the same. And they must die.''
