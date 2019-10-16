Rose McGowan's debut album will be dedicated to ''rape victims''.

The 46-year-old actress is currently working on her first ever album, and after being at the forefront of the campaign to stop sexual harassment - in which she became one of the first women to come forward and accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and misconduct - she has decided to make her new music a ''hats off to survivors'' of abuse.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Q Awards at Camden's Roundhouse in London on Wednesday (16.10.19), she said: ''There's a song that would be called a banger on the album. but the lyrics are actually for rape victims so you can kind of marry two things. It was kind of my way of ... I wrote a book called 'Brave', and whilst I was writing it I was recording the album. So it was my way of staying sane throughout the past couple of years and just coming out on top with art. You know art heals.''

Rose says the track is a ''dance tune'', and whilst it might take people ''three or four'' listens to fully understand the lyrics, she hopes people will be ''uplifted'' by it.

The 'Charmed' alum added: ''My hope is that it's uplifting. It's a hats off to survivors, and it's also a hell of a dance tune so it's an interesting mix. And it will probably take you three or four times to really hear the lyrics, so people can just dance for a while and then it will permeate. Lyrics get into us whether we know it or not so they might as well be good.''

And the actress and activist says she plans to ''keep fighting the power'', until such a time when the world is a ''better'' place.

She said: ''I'll keep fighting the power, I will keep pushing boundaries and keep speaking when I'm not supposed to because that's the best we can do in this world and if everybody's living with this kind of pain in society then that's a really sick society so I think we just need to heal and get better, it's a human experience.''