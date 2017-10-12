Rose McGowan claims Harvey Weinstein raped her and Amazon executives ignored her pleas for them to ''do the right thing''.
The 'Charmed' actress has spoken out repeatedly to slam the disgraced producer - who a New York Times expose claimed paid her $100,000 in 1997 to ''avoid litigation and buy peace'' over sexual misconduct allegations - and she has now accused Amazon executives of ignoring the fact she told them he had forced himself on her.
Returning to Twitter after a brief ban for breaching the social network's terms of use, Rose directed her tweets to Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, and wrote: ''I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was proof.
''I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.
''I called my attorney & sad I wanted to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called me to say my show was dead.
''@jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood. @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon. (sic)''
A spokesperson for the movie mogul has previously said he ''unequivocally denied'' allegations of ''non-consensual sex''.
Since the New York Times published their expose, a number of high-profile stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, and Angelina Jolie, have come forward with their own stories about the producer.
In the wake of the scandal, Weinstein has been sacked from The Weinstein Company and his wife of ten years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him. He is seeking treatment in a rehab facility in the US.
