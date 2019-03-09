Rose McGowan says growing up in America was ''traumatising''.

The 45-year-old actress and activist is known for speaking out on issues including sexual harassment and gender inequality, and has said she finds life in America to be ''absolutely harrowing'' because of the way people have treated her.

Speaking as she visited London's Fubar Radio this week, she said: I've found America absolutely harrowing. America was a lot more traumatising to me actually. I found America much, much more hardcore than the [Children of God] cult. In one state I lived in, I had things thrown at me every day. [People told me]: 'You're the ugliest thing I've ever seen.'''

Rose was one of a number of actresses to speak out against Harvey Weinstein when she accused him of raping her in a hotel room in 1997, and recently said she wishes he would just ''fall off the planet''.

She said: ''I would just rather he [Weinstein] fall off the planet. I don't often hold out a lot of hope for justice but I still have that little girl flame inside that's like, 'Please, please, please world, do what's just and right'. But my rational self says, 'I don't know'.

''My life will go on. I was tortured by him for a very long time, and I feel like until this person is removed from the planet, it's an albatross that I'll carry. And all because somebody else wanted to rape somebody, and was selfish and thief. But that's what's cool about my book because it's not about him, it's not about #MeToo. It's about being brave in your own life and that's what got me here today is being brave in my own life.''

The former 'Charmed' star documented her struggles through spending her childhood living as part of the controversial group Children of God and her alleged sexual assault at the hands of Weinstein in her book 'Brave'.