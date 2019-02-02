Rose Leslie didn't talk to her husband Kit Harington for ''three days'' after learning the ending to 'Game of Thrones'.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama which is set to air its eighth and final season this April, and says although his wife Rose - who played Ygritte on the show before departing in season four - asked about the ending, she wasn't happy with the answer.

Kit said: ''I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days. And she'd asked!''

The actor - who met Rose on the set of 'Game of Thrones' and married her last year - won't divulge details about the show's final episodes to the public, but says he expected the end result to be ''groundbreaking''.

Speaking to the KISS Breakfast radio show on Friday (01.02.19), he said: ''I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not. I don't think it's about happy or sad really. I'm satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it. It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. Yeah, I think it's gonna be groundbreaking.''

Meanwhile, Kit's co-star Maisie Williams - who plays Arya Stark - recently claimed fans wouldn't be satisfied with the ending because no-one wants the show to come to a close.

She said: ''I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied. No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it.''