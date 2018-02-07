Rose Byrne won't be returning for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

The 38-year-old actress has confirmed that her character Moira MacTaggert won't be appearing in the next instalment of the movie franchise but she is looking forward to see how Jessica Chastain - who will play an unknown character that is being referred to as Smith - will fare in the upcoming movie.

She told CinemaBlend: ''Unfortunately, Moira is not showing up. I wish she was. I had such fun on 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. I love that cast. It is a really fun, what do you call it? Superhero film ... ensemble, exactly. I can't wait to see what [Jessica Chastain] does, 'cause I'm such a fan.''

Meanwhile, Rose previously insisted that men still get better acting roles but she is glad to have seen ''some changes'' have been made.

She said: ''Most things I read, I still would much rather play the guy. There have been some changes, but I wish there was more ...

''You gravitate to where you want to go, but so much is out of your control. I was doing all of this really heavy, dramatic stuff, and I just needed a break ... You have to be aggressive in this business. You have always got to push for what you want. Working with Glenn [Close, on 'Damages'], she was the hardest worker ever. She was constantly pushing.''

And Rose had slammed the movie industry for being ''forgetful and unforgiving''.

She shared: ''It helps you see how far you've come: from living on unemployment in LA in my early 20s until now. And it's a great way to do that to yourself and help you to be grateful to be working. It's really important. But for my life, every day is still every day. It accumulates slowly in that sense. It's just you looking at yourself in the mirror, if you know what I mean? So it's a strange thing to quantify. This business is such a forgetful and unforgiving one so I'm always a true skeptic about any grandiose statements about my career.''