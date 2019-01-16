Rose Byrne will voice an A.I. in the the new tech comedy 'Lexi', which is set to explore what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.
Rose Byrne is set to voice an A.I. in new comedy 'Lexi'.
The 39-year-old actress - who won two Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of Ellen Parsons in the criminal thriller series 'Damages' - looks set to sign the dotted line and voice the titular character in the upcoming tech movie, which will explore what can happen when your phone is the most important thing in your life.
CBS Films president Terry Press said: ''We are extremely grateful to have such an incredible cast
''Clearly, they haven't watched any of our prior work.
''Speaking for everyone perpetually enamoured with, and increasingly terrified by, how well their phone knows them, I look forward to this extraordinary group of actors and filmmakers exploring the side effects of too much tech.
''I think audiences will agree that some romances are better when you disconnect.''
The 'Bridesmaids' actress - who will serve as the omnipresent voice of a dedicated A.I. assistant - will join Adam DeVine, Ron Funches, Justin Hartley, Michael Pena, Alexandra Shipp, Wanda Sykes and Charlyne Yi in the cast of the film.
This will not be the first time that the brunette beauty has provided a voice-over for a film, as the she lent her vocal talents to character Jemima Puddle-Duck in the computer animated film 'Peter Rabbit' last year.
The upcoming project is directed by 'Bad Moms' helmers Scott Moore and Jon Lucas.
The film is to be produced by 'Bad Moms' producer Suzanne Todd, and Mark Ross and Alex Ginno will be overseeing on behalf of the studio.
