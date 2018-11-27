Actress Rose Byrne has admitted Louis C.K.'s surprise return to comedy over the summer was ''too soon'', after he admitted to several acts of sexual misconduct towards women following accusations made last year.
Rose Byrne thinks it's ''too soon'' for Louis C.K. to make a return.
The 39-year-old actress - who worked with the disgraced comedian on unreleased film 'I Love You, Daddy' - has commented on the star's low-key and unexpected comedy comeback in August after he admitted to several acts of sexual misconduct towards women.
She told the Sydney Morning Herald: ''It's too soon for him to have a surprise one, that's for sure.
''I think if he's going to show up, just let everybody know so then they can make a decision, like, 'I don't want to see this guy -- I'm out.' ''
The stars' film is about a prominent TV producer and writer whose daughter is in a relationship with an older director who is rumoured to be a paedophile
It appears it won't be released for a long time, and while Rose admitted she had a ''respectful experience'' on set, she agrees with the decision.
She added: ''I think it will be a while before that film can be seen, and I think that's right.''
Last year Louis, 50, was subject to a New York Times expose that claimed he had exposed himself and masturbated in front of at least five women in separate incidents from 2002.
Louis confirmed the allegations about him were ''true'', but he felt his behaviour was ''OK'' at the time because he always asked before exposing himself.
He [previously said: ''These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first.
''But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d**k isn't a question. It's a predicament for them.''
