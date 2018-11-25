Rose Byrne thinks social media puts pressure on people to have children, as it makes families seem like an ''aspiration''.
The 39-year-old actress - who has Rocco, two, and Rafa, 12 months, with husband Bobby Cannavale - has hit out at the Internet for placing ''so much aspiration around motherhood'', as she thinks it forces people to believe they have to have children in order to succeed.
She said: ''There is so much aspiration around motherhood and fatherhood and families, particularly around social media.''
Rose stars in new movie 'Instant Families' with Mark Wahlberg in which she shows the downside of fostering three children, and says the film is important because it shows people that it's ''okay'' to feel ''uncomfortable''.
Speaking to Sunday Life magazine, she said: ''Presenting these sorts of ideas is what life is like in reality. I felt so exposed. Then I realised that's what it's supposed to feel like, I am supposed to feel uncomfortable and that's OK.''
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star recently said her eldest son Rocco went through ''trauma'' after being introduced to his newborn baby brother.
She said: ''There was a bit of an adjustment at first, Rocco didn't quite get having the brother. He would sort of wake up in the morning and go, 'no Rafa, no Rafa'. It's quite a trauma on them the first few months. But it's good, it toughens them up, right?''
Rose admits her home is more ''hectic'' now there's a new addition to the family, and says it's Rafa who causes the most fights between the two siblings, as she and Bobby are always telling the tot to ''take it easy''.
She added: ''It's pretty hectic. It's funny, the little guy is a lot more aggressive than the big guy. He just goes in for the tackle and loves to pin him down. [Rocco is very patient], he's kind of like 'Oh get away from me'. And we're like 'Rafa take it easy! Take it easy!'''
