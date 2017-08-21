Rose Byrne is pregnant with her second child with partner Bobby Cannavale, who she shares 17-month-old son Rocco with.
Rose Byrne is pregnant.
The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with partner Bobby Cannavale - who she shares 17-month-old son Rocco with - and she has been receiving ''more attention'' than usual on the set of her forthcoming film 'Peter Rabbit' because she is with child.
She said: ''I'm a little tired but feeling good.
''Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous.''
Rose stars as Bea in the upcoming live-action 'Peter Rabbit' movie and admitted she decided to do a children's film after Rocco was born.
She told David Jones magazine: ''I've always wanted to do a kids' film. And I thought it would be sweet to do one now that I've had my own child.''
The 'Bridesmaids' actress recently admitted she hadn't had chance to think about being in her late 30s since she started raising Rocco.
She said: ''I haven't thought about it. The good thing about having a kid is you don't think about that as much.
''Like when I turned 30, for instance, that was much more momentous. Forty is particularly great for a woman. It's a big thing.''
Rose and Bobby have been together for five years and she has told how she feels ''really lucky'' to be in a relationship with the 'Ant-Man' actor.
She previously said: ''He is one of a kind, man! He's endlessly interesting and entertaining. When something is special, it's hard to articulate it, but I feel really lucky. We couldn't be from more different parts of the world, you know?''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
On the day of his new company's big launch, and young and successful entrepreneur suffers,...
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...
Life-changing moments feature in each of the nine short films in this Australian anthology, and...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
In a small New York orphanage, a group of children are united in their hatred...