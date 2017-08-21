Rose Byrne is pregnant.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with partner Bobby Cannavale - who she shares 17-month-old son Rocco with - and she has been receiving ''more attention'' than usual on the set of her forthcoming film 'Peter Rabbit' because she is with child.

She said: ''I'm a little tired but feeling good.

''Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous.''

Rose stars as Bea in the upcoming live-action 'Peter Rabbit' movie and admitted she decided to do a children's film after Rocco was born.

She told David Jones magazine: ''I've always wanted to do a kids' film. And I thought it would be sweet to do one now that I've had my own child.''

The 'Bridesmaids' actress recently admitted she hadn't had chance to think about being in her late 30s since she started raising Rocco.

She said: ''I haven't thought about it. The good thing about having a kid is you don't think about that as much.

''Like when I turned 30, for instance, that was much more momentous. Forty is particularly great for a woman. It's a big thing.''

Rose and Bobby have been together for five years and she has told how she feels ''really lucky'' to be in a relationship with the 'Ant-Man' actor.

She previously said: ''He is one of a kind, man! He's endlessly interesting and entertaining. When something is special, it's hard to articulate it, but I feel really lucky. We couldn't be from more different parts of the world, you know?''