Rose Byrne says Mark Wahlberg is a ''matinee idol''.

The pair have worked together on new movie 'Instant Family' and Rose, 39, loved working with the former rapper and model because he is so diverse.

She told Collider: ''Mark is great. He doesn't have to do much to be funny. He's just serious, but he's got a great take on things. He's such a matinee idol, and he's also really diverse. He does a lot of different stuff, and I know he was really passionate about the subject matter, too.''

The movie features a couple (Wahlberg and Byrne) who decided to foster some children but find themselves landed with three wild youngsters.

'Transformers: The Last Knight' star Isabela Moner plays one of the children, alongside Gustavo Quiroz and Julianna Gamiz.

Mark has produced the movie alongside Steve Levinson and Sean Anders.

Anders, who previously directed Mark in 'Daddy's Home', has directed the movie from a script he wrote with John Morris and Rose was thrilled to take on a role in the film because it is deeply personal to Sean.

She said: ''Sean Anders reached out to me about that. He and his wife fostered and adopted three kids, so it's his story. I had just had a baby and was recovering from being a new mom again, but I wanted to be a part of it because it is such a personal story that's so important to him. There were so many things that I didn't know about the system and about kids in the system. It's such a passion project for him, and I just wanted to be a part of it.''

Rose's career has involved a mixture of dramatic and comedic roles and she says that as long as she is being creative, she doesn't care which genre she works in.

She said: ''This business is so bonkers. It's many different things. It's just what comes your way and where you're at in your life. When you have children, what you want to do and what you don't want to do becomes much clearer. There's no planning. I just take it on a case by case basis. Anytime you start feeling pigeonholed, you start to feel a little frustrated, so as long as I can keep being creative, I'm thrilled.''