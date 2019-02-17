Rose Byrne is open to adopting a child.

The 39-year-old actress stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in new comedy 'Instant Family', about a couple who find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children, and has admitted that her research for the movie ''opened her eyes'' to the prospect of giving a disadvantaged kid a home.

Speaking to IO Donna magazine, she said: ''Working on this film opened my eyes, my heart, and my mind. I met families who have adopted, parents with biological children and foster children, boys raised in different families. I immediately realised that I was profoundly naive and not very informed about these things. Would I adopt boys without a family? The answer is yes.''

The 'Troy' star has two children, Rocco, three, and 15-month-old Rafa with her husband Bobby Cannavale and although she readily admits there can occasionally be chaos in her household she gets by with the help of her mother Jane, and her sisters Lucy and Alice.

She said: ''I promise myself every morning, on time, to have everything under control and I can never do it. I always feel drowned. I'm the last person in the world able to give advice on how to raise children.

''However, slowly I am learning. Thank God you can always contact your mother, your sister and friends to ask how the hell they managed to manage everything. Apart from this small detail, being a mother is a wonderful thing.''

The 'Bridesmaids' actress went on to praise her mother for her help and insisted she was ''immensely lucky'' to have her support.

She said: ''Mum is infinitely calm and patient. It was immensely lucky to have her beside me.''