Rose Byrne thinks ''mainstream US comedies'' are misogynistic.

The 37-year-old actress has claimed that female characters in mainstream comedies are often little more than a stereotype, whereas men are usually afforded the chance to deliver the most memorable punchlines.

She said: ''I think in a lot of mainstream US comedies women are always the nagging one, the downer. Those films are a bit misogynistic.''

Rose also claimed the movie industry is ''broken'', arguing that there are a lack of original ideas in Hollywood at the moment.

She told the Evening Standard Magazine: ''The only films that the studios are making are about robots and cars.''

Meanwhile, Rose recently revealed she cut short her maternity leave to work with Oprah Winfrey.

The actress had intended to take at least one year off after her son Rocco - who she has with partner Bobby Cannavale - was born in February 2016, but couldn't turn down the chance to appear in HBO drama 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'.

Rose said: ''I'd just had a child and I was like, 'I don't really want to go back to work.

''But I read the script and I was like, 'I just...damn it...I can't say no. I want to be in service of this story ... it's an incredible story. I want to work with [writer] George Wolfe. I want to work with Oprah.''

Rose plays journalist Rebecca Skloot in the film and she admitted it was intimidating playing the part in front of the media mogul.

She said: ''It was nerve wracking, you know. She's like the ultimate journalist.

''When you meet someone with such a huge profile it's a strange mix of thinking you know them, and obviously they're a complete stranger, but ... there's really not that many people in the world who have her profile.

''She was, to work with though, incredibly professional.''