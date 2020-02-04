Rosario Dawson has vowed to give up alcohol and marijuana for 2020, as she wants to ''cleanse'' herself, especially in the wake of her father's surgery for pancreatic cancer.
The 40-year-old actress wants to ''cleanse'' her body for the next 12 months after her father underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer late last year, and has said that part of her new healthy lifestyle will involve completely cutting out booze and weed from her diet.
She said: ''I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.''
The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' star wants to be ''present'' for the important ''moments'' of her father's life, as she has realised that time passes ''so fast''.
She added: ''So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad - just, like a meal - are the most amazing thing.
''I want to be present. It's waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.''
Rosario also spoke about her romance with politician and former presidential candidate Cory Booker, as she said the couple are ''excited'' about their future.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she gushed: ''We are excited about what we can create together ... I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It's been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I've never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That's something I've taken for granted in the past.''
Meanwhile, Cory said last year he feels ''very, very blessed'' to be dating Rosario.
He explained: ''As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person.
''And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.
''She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.
''I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.''
