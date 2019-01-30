Rosario Dawson is said to be joining the cast for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy 'Zombieland'.
Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of 'Zombieland 2'.
The 'Rent' star is set to be joining a host of big names returning for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 horror comedy.
According to Variety, the 39-year-old actress will appear alongside the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as they reprise their roles from the original movie almost a decade ago, as well as the newly cast Zoey Deutch whose character is unknown.
As of the time of writing, it's not known who Rosario will be playing, but it has been reported the film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as some fresh human survivors.
The first movie was a huge success when it was released a decade ago, and in the US it over-performed with a box office haul of $75 million on a budget of under $25 million.
Production is set to start this month, and a release this coming October will mean the project - said to be titled 'Zombieland Too' - will fall on the 10th anniversary of its predecessor.
'Deadpool' writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will be back penning the scripts, while they will be reunited with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm.
Speaking in 2017, Wernick said: ''It is [in active development]. We're trying to get it going.
''All of our cast have read the script and love it. Reuben [Fleischer] is signed on. It's just a matter of making our cast deals and making it for a budget number.
''All the cast have become superstars now so, we made 'Zombieland' with 20 million, so it's trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to paid.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
Luis and Eddie are police detectives in New York who thrive in their environment and...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
A single accident or act of violence can change more than just a single person,...
Matthew is a typical loving father who takes a day trip with his young daughter...
Long before meeting Peter Pan and his Lost Boys, the islands of Never Land were...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...