'Daredeviil' actress Rosario Dawson has been replaced on the 'X-Men: New Mutants' movie by Alice Braga.
Rosario Dawson has left the 'X-Men: New Mutants' film.
The 38-year-old actress had reportedly negotiated with Fox about portraying Dr. Ceilia Reyes, a mutant and medical doctor, in the forthcoming 'X-Men' spin-off but she has now pulled out from the movie, with the role being passed over to 'I Am Legend' star Alice Braga, Den of Geek reports.
Screenwriter Josh Boone has penned the script with Kante Gwaltney, Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt on board with producing duties.
Not much else is known about the flick but Boone recently admitted that his take on the new mutant movie, which will see a team of younger mutants end up forming a new team, will be a ''full-fledged horror''.
He said: ''We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the 'X-Men' universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different.''
'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams will star as Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, a girl struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play llyana Rasputin, a code-named Magik, who has learned sorcery and uses teleportation discs to travel.
James McAvoy, who currently stars as Professor Xavier in the 'First Class' franchise, is also expected to appear in the film.
The set construction will begin in January in Montreal, where 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' were shot, according to Le Journal de Montreal.
'New Mutants' follows Bryan Singer's 'X-Men: Apocalypse', which was released earlier this year.
Filming for 'New Mutants' is expected to kick off in July, with an April 2018 release.
