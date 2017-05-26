Rosario Dawson is in talks to star in the X-Men spin-off film 'New Mutants' which is due for release in April 2018.
Rosario Dawson is set to star in 'New Mutants'.
The 38-year-old actress has reportedly held negotiations with Fox about portraying Dr. Ceilia Reyes, a mutant and medical doctor, in the forthcoming 'X-Men' spin-off.
Screenwriter Josh Boone has penned the script with Kante Gwaltney and Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are on board with producing duties.
Not much else is known about the flick but Boone recently admitted that his take on the new mutant movie, which will see a team of younger mutants who end up forming a new team, will be a ''full-fledged horror.''
He told Entertainment Weekly: ''We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the 'X-Men' universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different.''
As well as Dawson, Maisie Williams will star as Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, a girl struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf, in the movie alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play llyana Rasputin, a code-named Magik, who has learned sorcery and uses teleportation discs to travel.
Filming for 'New Mutants' is expected to kick off in July, with an April 2018 release.
Meanwhile, Dawson is in for a busy year as she's also set to reprise her role as Claire Temple in the TV miniseris 'The Defenders' this August.
