Rosario Dawson has come out as bisexual.

The 40-year-old actress was believed to be announcing her sexuality in 2018 when she posted a tweet that read, ''Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies (sic),'' but whilst she insisted that wasn't her intention at time, it is not untrue that she is bisexual but admits she has ''never had a relationship in that space''.

Commenting on the post, she told Bustle: ''People kept saying that I [came out] ... I didn't do that. I mean, it's not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now. I've never had a relationship in that space, so it's never felt like an authentic calling to me.''

The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' star is currently dating Senator Cory Booker and she recently confessed it felt ''strange'' at the possibility of being First Lady as Booker was running to be the Democrats' presidential candidate.

She gushed: ''Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me. I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she's validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.''

And Cory said last year he feels ''very, very blessed'' to be dating Rosario.

He explained: ''As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person. And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.''