Rosario Dawson has opened up on dating Senator Cory Booker.

The 40-year-old actress gushed over the 50-year-old politician - who was one of many democrats running for president in 2020 - and confessed it felt ''strange'' at the possibility of being First Lady.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday (13.02.20), Rosario gushed: ''Yeah, it was definitely strange when I endorsed him because I felt like I was promoting people to vote for him, but really for me.

''I can definitely feel my grandmother in heaven smiling at the idea. My mom was a teenage mom and then all of a sudden she's validated with her daughter becoming an actress and then doing all of this community work and then on top of that, potentially being First Lady. Just the idea of it was really beautiful.''

However, the New Jersey Senator announced he was dropped out of the race last month, much to Rosario's delight after she previously revealed she found it ''scary'' dating a politician.

She has admitted she was concerned about their future as she's a bit of a ''wild person'' and that doesn't mix well with politics.

She said: ''I could be asked to serve my country, and that's scary to me because I'm a wild person.''

Luckily, the 'Rent' star is smitten with her beau, and also opened up on what it is that made her fall for him.

She told Jimmy: ''He's like dad jokes. That's actually what I kind of loved about him, he's very nerdy and we bond on being really nerdy.''

Meanwhile, Cory said last year he feels ''very, very blessed'' to be dating Rosario.

He explained: ''As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person. And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.

''She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.''

''I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.''