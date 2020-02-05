Rosario Dawson finds it ''scary'' dating a politician.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed that she was in a relationship with New Jersey senator Cory Booker, who ran for president in 2020, at the beginning of last year and, although they are extremely loved up, she has admitted she's concerned about their future as she's a bit of a ''wild person'' and that doesn't mix well with politics.

Speaking in the new issue of Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I could be asked to serve my country, and that's scary to me because I'm a wild person.''

Their busy schedules mean they often spend the night away from each other, but Cory, 50, has a special way of making her feel loved when he's apart from her.

The 'Rent' star explained: ''Every morning that we don't wake up together, he sends me a song, which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and his heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day.''

Meanwhile, Cory said last year he feels ''very, very blessed'' to be dating Rosario.

He explained: ''As our relationship grows it's difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person. And has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.

''She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.

''I'm very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.''

Rosario previously said she is ''grateful'' to be romancing someone she ''respects''.

She said: ''I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much.''

The 'Daredevil' star's romance confirmation comes after Cory appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' last March and announced he was dating a mystery woman.

He said at the time: ''I got a boo.''