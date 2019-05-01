Rosario Dawson ''drinks clay'' as part of her daily skincare routine.

The 39-year-old actress is known for her glowing complexion and flawless skin, and believes the detoxing drinks she consumes to ''clean out'' her system help her to stay looking and feeling good.

She told The Cut: ''I define self-care by the individual, so, for some people that's getting up super early in the morning and training for a marathon, you know? Not something I personally want to do; I want to wake up early in the morning, and start my day with some kind of warm water, like tea or lemon water.

''I've been starting to drink clay lately. There's really good, fine, food-grade clay that helps to clean out your system and rid you of parasites.''

And Rosario likes to keep her daily routine ''natural'' and containing lots of ''vitamins''.

She added: ''I'm very natural about stuff, so it's clays and vitamins in my skin care, too. I'm not a retinol and acids-type person; I can't do all of that kind of stuff. It's about finding the stuff that works for me.

''Someone else may swear by something, but if it makes you feel good, centres you, renders you present, and it allows you to show up feeling like your best self, then that's what you need to include in your self-care routine.''

The 'Daredevil' star also makes sure to switch off her phone and watch a film to help wind down and get the best night's sleep possible.

She continued: ''Right now, I've been trying to do the meditation-face mask-bath at once. But almost always, at night I'm turning off the phone, having a great meal, and a good conversation.

''Sometimes watching a movie or whatever, but the main focus is trying to get good sleep, hydrating, and relaxing.''