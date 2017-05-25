After her cousin died aged 26 earlier this month, Rosario Dawson knows life is short and doesn't want to have any regrets.
Rosario Dawson doesn't want to have regrets in her life.
The 'Daredevil' actress discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vaneza Ines Vazquez, unresponsive in her home earlier this month and following the sad passing off her relative, the 38-year-old beauty appreciates just how short life can be and has vowed to make the most of every day.
Speaking to AOL's 'Build' series, she said: ''My cousin just died, Vaneza, and I'm coming up on the six-year anniversary of my grandmother's passing.
''And from 75 to 26, you just don't know when your time is. I just don't want to be in any kind of position where I'm looking back going, 'Ah, I should've, could've, would've, didn't, damn!' ''
Rosario discovered Vaneza unconscious in her Los Angeles home earlier this month and called for paramedics, but they were unable to revive her on the scene.
Vaneza was taken from the actress' house to St. John's Medical Centre in Santa Monica, where further attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced dead.
Autopsy results indicated she died from natural causes and sources reassured that she had no history of substance abuse.
Vaneza - who worked for the actress - had reportedly been suffering from migraines and also had hypertension in the lead up to her death.
Vaneza's mother - Rosario's aunt - Lisa Centeno later took to Facebook to pay tribute to her daughter.
She wrote: ''Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby--your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise. I love you, my alpha child.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
Luis and Eddie are police detectives in New York who thrive in their environment and...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
A single accident or act of violence can change more than just a single person,...
Matthew is a typical loving father who takes a day trip with his young daughter...
Long before meeting Peter Pan and his Lost Boys, the islands of Never Land were...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...