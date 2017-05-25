Rosario Dawson doesn't want to have regrets in her life.

The 'Daredevil' actress discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vaneza Ines Vazquez, unresponsive in her home earlier this month and following the sad passing off her relative, the 38-year-old beauty appreciates just how short life can be and has vowed to make the most of every day.

Speaking to AOL's 'Build' series, she said: ''My cousin just died, Vaneza, and I'm coming up on the six-year anniversary of my grandmother's passing.

''And from 75 to 26, you just don't know when your time is. I just don't want to be in any kind of position where I'm looking back going, 'Ah, I should've, could've, would've, didn't, damn!' ''

Rosario discovered Vaneza unconscious in her Los Angeles home earlier this month and called for paramedics, but they were unable to revive her on the scene.

Vaneza was taken from the actress' house to St. John's Medical Centre in Santa Monica, where further attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results indicated she died from natural causes and sources reassured that she had no history of substance abuse.

Vaneza - who worked for the actress - had reportedly been suffering from migraines and also had hypertension in the lead up to her death.

Vaneza's mother - Rosario's aunt - Lisa Centeno later took to Facebook to pay tribute to her daughter.

She wrote: ''Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby--your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise. I love you, my alpha child.''