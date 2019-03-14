Rosario Dawson is dating US politician Cory Booker, and says she's ''grateful'' to be romancing someone she ''respects''.
Rosario Dawson is dating US politician Cory Booker.
The 39-year-old actress has confirmed she's in a relationship with the junior United States Senator from New Jersey, and has gushed over her new beau, saying she feels ''grateful'' to be romancing someone she ''respects.
Speaking to TMZ, she said: ''I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much.''
The 'Daredevil' star's new romance confirmation comes after Cory appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' last month and announced he was dating a mystery woman when he said: ''I got a boo.''
And Rosario's new found happiness follows comments she made earlier this year when she insisted she'd wasted years of her life being unnecessarily negative.
The actress - who has an adopted teenage daughter called Lola - said: ''We have so much negativity and ugliness out there and we get so critical and so angry, depressed, and when you're in that space, you build from that space.
''I just want to build from the love that I have. I'm in an amazing place with my daughter, and with my friends and my family. It's rough out there. I just want to enjoy myself as much as I can along the way.''
Rosario said that as she approaches her landmark 40th birthday, she's been reflecting on some of her past mistakes.
And in retrospect, the 'Luke Cage' star wishes she'd previously been more positive and forgiving of herself and other people in her life.
She added: ''I definitely spent a lot of the time over the years being way too critical or harsh. I'm going to be 40 this year.
''When you look back, you're like, 'Wow, that was a long time [of me being hard on myself].' Maybe it wasn't all in one long run, but when you add it all together that's crazy. That's a significant chunk of my life. Ultimately things could be better, but they could definitely be worse.''
