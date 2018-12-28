Rosamund Pike wants to be a ''touchstone'' for younger women on set because she knows they may not be as confident as they seem.
Rosamund Pike wants to be a ''touchstone'' for younger women on set.
The 39-year-old actress used to feel like an ''imposter'' in the early days of her career and thinks it's important to remember how she felt back then so she doesn't assume her less experienced co-stars are as confident as they appear.
Asked how the #MeToo movement has affected her, she said: ''What I'm most conscious of is making sure I'm a touchstone for younger women on set.
''Sometimes - especially as a girl, I think - you can seem a lot more together than you feel.
''It's important for me now to look at these young women who appear really sure of themselves and remember that they're probably not. When I was 21 and doing a Bond film ['Die Another Day' in 2002], I looked calm and confident but I didn't feel it. I always felt wrong, that somehow I was an imposter.''
The 'A Private War' actress doesn't like thinking or speaking about money but she thinks the recent changes in Hollywood have brought more parity between men and women and she thinks high-paid females should ''embrace'' their status.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I was just thinking about Christiane Amanpour cited everywhere she went as being the highest paid woman in TV.
''At one time, a woman might have felt embarrassed about that, but I think now they should embrace it, 'F***ing yes, I am the highest paid woman.'
''Contractually, there is more parity between men and women now ? agents have woken up to that...
''I haven't drawn up any contracts since Time's Up. I might do some digging, now we're talking about it. I've never found it very easy to talk about money, that's just the way I was brought up. I've always felt lucky to be working at what I love doing.... don't print that, nobody will pay me again! For a woman to say, what am I worth? I think it's better to say, what is my time worth? That's the way we should rephrase it.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...