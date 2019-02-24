Rosamund Pike ''wavered in courage'' when she portrayed Marie Colvin in the film 'A Private War'.
Rosamund Pike ''wavered in courage'' when she portrayed Marie Colvin in the film 'A Private War'.
The 39-year-old actress plays the lead role in the Matthew Heineman drama - based on the life of celebrated war correspondent Colvin - and she revealed that it was ''scary'' playing the Sunday Times reporter because the filmmaker would want to put her in ''unstable'' scenarios.
Speaking to the Radio Times about how she portrayed the journalist, she said: ''I'm a very passionate person and not half as reserved as people imagine. I know I can put that across; I think it's just as dangerous to let it out too much.
''It's quite scary playing someone like Marie because you're getting in touch with some things that are very unstable. And Matthew's way of working is inherently unstable, because he's looking for things that are not prepared.
''It made me feel like I wavered in courage at times. You know: could I do it? Well you know you are a shape-shifter in your core, really. My business is to transform, and I will.''
The blonde beauty improvised a scene with genuine refugees from Syria and Iraq in the Homs suburb of Baba Amr when she was filming for the movie.
Pike admitted that she became affected by a scene when a man - who's two-year-old nephew had been killed by an Assad regime bullet - appeared as a father that had lost his son, and ''erupted in grief'' when he saw the true-to-life film set.
She added: ''People underestimate how real a film set can feel, I think. So, when this man saw our baby on the gurney, this grief erupted out of his body and engulfed the room.
''I didn't know where to put my feelings and they exploded in me. I thought, 'What right do I have to be here? This, for this man, is real, and I'm not real. Who am I?''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...