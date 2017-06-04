Rosamund Pike and her family enjoyed a trip to Legoland Windsor Resort so much, they went on a new ride five times.

The 'Gone Girl' actress, her partner Robie Uniake and their sons Solo, four, and Atom, two, took a trip to the popular tourist attraction on Saturday (03.06.17), where they were so taken by the new LEGO(r) NINJAGO(r) World, they were the first to arrive and the last to leave the section as they crammed in as much of the new training areas, including Kai's Spinners and Zane's Temple Build as they possibly could, as well as tackling LEGI Ninjago the Ride - the UK's first-ever 4D, hand gesture-enabled ride - as many times as they could fit in.

After the exclusive launch of the ride, the 39-year-old beauty and her loved ones were free to enjoy the rest of the resort, mingling with thousands of families in the sun.

Also in attendance at the event was Jason Bradbury, his wife Claire and their three children, TV comic Romesh Rangathan, his spouse Leesa and their three kids, and Michelle Heaton, her husband Hugh Hanley and their daughter Faith, five, and son AJ, two.

And the Liberty X singer was just as taken with the new ride as Rosamund.

She shared on Instagram: ''At @legolandwindsor for the #NinjaInTraining 4d ride opening with @RunRagged Faith excited x (sic)''

She later added: ''Whooohooo massive thumbs up for the new 4d spectacular ride #NinjaInTraining at @legolandwindsor thank you @runraggeduk for inviting us .. gonna go back on it straight away lol (sic)''

LEGO NINJAGO World is open now at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort. For more information visit: www.legoland.co.uk/LEGONINJAGOWORLD.