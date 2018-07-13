Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd are to star in a new mini miniseries, 'The State of the Union', which features 10 episodes, each of which are 10 minutes long.
Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd are to star in a new mini miniseries.
The Oscar-nominated actress and the 'Bridesmaids' star will play an estranged married couple going through counselling in upcoming comedy series 'The State of the Union', which will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting just 10 minutes.
The 39-year-old actress will reunite with 'An Education' scriptwriter Nick Hornby, who has written the new series for Stephen Frears to direct, and she admitted the collaboration has been a long time coming.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''We haven't stopped talking about working together again, and something is coming soon.''
The series is being produced by See-Saw Films for Sundance TV in the US, but British networks are also said to be keen to snap it up too.
Meanwhile, the 'Gone Girl' star recently admitted she thinks she's in a great position as an actress as she's successful enough to pick and choose her roles, but won't take that for granted.
She shared: ''I'm in a very unusual position and one that I do not take for granted, whereby I have some very interesting opportunities. I'm looking for things that are inspiring, provocative, that make me think. I've been learning a huge amount.''
Earlier this year, Rosamund appeared alongside Daniel Bruhl in 'Entebbe', a thriller film that tells the story of a counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation. and she thought it was ''so cool'' to have a number of scenes in German, especially because she can barely speak the language in real life.
She admitted: ''I don't have a command of the language at all, so it's just so funny that the only things I can say in German are these very in-depth political statements in the discussions we have.
''Daniel Bruhl is an actor I've admired for a long time, and to be playing a scene in German with him, going with full intensity back and forth, with me in command of this subtle dialogue, was just so cool. In reality I can't even ask the way to the bus station in German.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...