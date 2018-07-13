Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd are to star in a new mini miniseries.

The Oscar-nominated actress and the 'Bridesmaids' star will play an estranged married couple going through counselling in upcoming comedy series 'The State of the Union', which will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting just 10 minutes.

The 39-year-old actress will reunite with 'An Education' scriptwriter Nick Hornby, who has written the new series for Stephen Frears to direct, and she admitted the collaboration has been a long time coming.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''We haven't stopped talking about working together again, and something is coming soon.''

The series is being produced by See-Saw Films for Sundance TV in the US, but British networks are also said to be keen to snap it up too.

Meanwhile, the 'Gone Girl' star recently admitted she thinks she's in a great position as an actress as she's successful enough to pick and choose her roles, but won't take that for granted.

She shared: ''I'm in a very unusual position and one that I do not take for granted, whereby I have some very interesting opportunities. I'm looking for things that are inspiring, provocative, that make me think. I've been learning a huge amount.''

Earlier this year, Rosamund appeared alongside Daniel Bruhl in 'Entebbe', a thriller film that tells the story of a counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation. and she thought it was ''so cool'' to have a number of scenes in German, especially because she can barely speak the language in real life.

She admitted: ''I don't have a command of the language at all, so it's just so funny that the only things I can say in German are these very in-depth political statements in the discussions we have.

''Daniel Bruhl is an actor I've admired for a long time, and to be playing a scene in German with him, going with full intensity back and forth, with me in command of this subtle dialogue, was just so cool. In reality I can't even ask the way to the bus station in German.''