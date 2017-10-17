Rory Kinnear doesn't know if he will be in the next James Bond movie.

The 39-year-old actor starred as Bill Tanner - MI6's chief of staff - in three of Daniel Craig's recent outings as 007, and while the suave spy's return is secured, his sometime co-star hasn't yet been given the go-ahead to appear in 'Bond 25'.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Kinnear said: ''Each film they make they say yay or nay.

''But it's been great fun, and an utterly unexpected element of my life. I don't know if I am in the next one, and I never have done until they give you the call.''

Although not much is known about the plot of Bond 25 as of yet, it's reported the movie could be incorporating some cutting edge gadgets, including spacecrafts and aquatic cars, and the 49-year-old actor's fifth outing as the secret agent will see him embark on tougher stunts than ever before.

A source said recently: ''Bond needs to keep up with the times and will be looking into Elon Musk's world, spacecrafts, planes that can fly across the earth in an hour, cars turning into submarines.

''That's what we need to include now. Daniel's stunts are going to move to a new level and have to include things that were shown in space movies like 'Interstellar'. He's involved every step of the way, as he always is, and he's bursting with enthusiasm and excitement.''

While Kinnear doesn't know if he'll be back for the next Bond film, Craig is said to be keen for Monica Bellucci - who played Lucia Sciarra - in 2015's 'Spectre' to return to the franchise.

A source said ''He wants Monica Bellucci back, that's for sure.''

At the time of filming 'Spectre', Bellucci was 51 which made her the oldest Bond girl ever and if she does appear in the new movie - which is slated for release in November 2019 - then she would break her own record.