Rooney Mara thinks her sister Kate Mara has a ''better personality'' than her and is liked a lot more than she is by other people.
The 32-year-old actress has praised her older sibling for being the more outgoing of the pair, and she believes people like the 34-year-old star ''more'' than they enjoy being in her company.
Speaking in the October issue of Vogue magazine about the 'The Martian' star, the 'Lion' star said: ''She has a better personality than I do. People like her more.''
Brunette beauty Rooney's impressive filmography includes roles in David Fincher's English version of 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo', 'Una' and 'Lion' and as she's established herself as an actress she's learned to ignore other people's opinions and perceptions of her.
She explained: ''I have more trust now in the universe and things happening when they're supposed to. What I try to live by now is that it doesn't matter what other people think. I try to live for myself. I have to get good at myself, which is a challenge. I'm the meanest critic there is.''
Rooney has spent the past two years working solidly on various movie projects, including 'The Discovery' and 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot', and the star has revealed in her free time she enjoys nothing more than snuggling up in her bed and relaxing.
She said: ''I like to spend a lot of time in bed. If I could take all my meetings and calls there, I would love that.''
Meanwhile, Rooney is believed to be dating her 'Mary Magdalene' co-star Joaquin Phoenix - who plays Jesus Christ in the upcoming drama movie, and though the star has refused to ''confirm or deny'' the rumoured romance she has revealed her love life is ''great''.
She said: ''I cannot confirm or deny. My love life is great.''
