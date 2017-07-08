Rooney Mara feels ''grossed out'' by pie.

The 32-year-old actress was forced to eat the sweet pastry treat whilst filming for David Lowery's 'A Ghost Story' in 2016, and has said the on-set snack was her first ever taste of pie, as well as her last.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Rooney said: ''I just don't really have a sweet tooth and I was a really, really strange, picky child. Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie. [It was] my first and last pie.''

In the fantasy drama movie - which was released in cinemas earlier this week - Rooney's character is seen eating an entire chocolate cream pie after the death of her husband in a scene which lasts five minutes.

And director David Lowery recently revealed he forced Rooney to keep eating the sweet treat until she ''couldn't eat anymore.''

He said: ''The first one, we did two takes of, and she took a couple bites in each one. Then she sat down, and that [shot] was one take. We were like, 'Keep going until you can't eat anymore.' The script said she eats the whole thing. I think she had a couple bites left, but we'd tortured her long enough.''

Meanwhile, the 'Carol' actress previously spoke out about the gender pay gap in Hollywood, as she said women deserve the same ''respect'' as men.

She said: ''If you're a female who is sort of opinionated or has a point of view or is self-possessed in a way, you get described with this language in ways that others would never talk about me.

''I think when you're getting paid less, there's sort of this sense that, 'Well you don't really respect me or feel like you need me as much as you need these other people.'''