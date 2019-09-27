Rooney Mara's vegan line Hiraeth was born out of not being able to find ''high quality'' alternatives to her ''favourite'' clothes.

The 'Mary Magdalene' star - who became vegan eight years ago - says that other than Stella Mccartney's line she struggled to find her usual pieces made without animal products to a high standard and so she decided start her own cruelty-free fashion brand.

The 34-year-old actress said: ''I wanted to also transition the other parts of my life to being vegan, especially my wardrobe.

''It came from a selfish need of not wanting to give up wearing my favourite things, but also not being able to find an alternative for them that was high quality.''

Describing her style and how it has inspired the collection, Mara told WWD.com: ''I've always really liked a romantic, Gothic aesthetic, but then I also have a minimalist side to me, so it's kind of trying to marry those two together.''

The pieces start at $395 and run right up to $3,000.

Meanwhile, Mara recently joined the cast of Guillermo de Toro's remake of 'Nightmare Alley', which sees the star return to acting for the first time in three years.

And the 'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' star admitted it will be a struggle for her balancing her new business with her filming schedule.

Asked how she will cope, she told the publication: ''I honestly don't know.

''I am pretty single-minded.

''I have an extraordinary ability to focus on something, but I'm not really good at splitting my attention very well. So I don't really know.''