Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix had a low-key ceremony recently to prove their commitment to one another.
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have reportedly undergone a secret ''blessing ceremony''.
The 'Mary Magdalene' co-stars have been quietly dating for several months and with the 42-year-old actor preparing to go abroad for a six-month shoot with Jake Gyllenhaal on 'The Sisters Brothers', the couple decided to prove their commitment to one another with a low-key ritual.
A source said: ''They are faced with a long separation as he'll be shooting in either Australia or New Zealand. It's a looming threat.
''It's why they decided to have the ceremony. It was Joaquin's idea, just to show how committed he is to Rooney and to ease her nerves about him being away for so long.
''His pals and a small group of hers gathered in the garden at his house. It was all very simple.
''They exchanged promises to be a true couple and everyone threw flowers on them. Even though it's nothing legal, it was really sweet.
''You can tell she's really won his heart and no one is more surprised about it than him.''
While Rooney and Joaquin have gone to great lengths not to be photographed together until their recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, friends realised just how serious their relationship is when the 32-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles.
The insider told Grazia magazine: ''Rooney is smitten and she has broken her vow to never live in LA in order to be closer to Joaquin.
''All of her friends knew it was serious as soon as that happened because she's always hated LA.''
The couple - who met last year while shooting 'Mary Magdalene' - were first seen together leaving a spa in California in January, and have subsequently been spotted on lunch dates, but have never confirmed their relationship.
Though they attended Cannes together, insiders claim they refused to pose with the rest of their cast as they still don't want to go public with their love.
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
C and M are a married couple who love one another very much, they live...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
Therese Belivet is just starting out in life, bored by her simple job in a...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
With elements of political corruption and life-threatening prejudice, this film has a rather much darker...
Left behind by his mother at an orphanage, one young rebellious boy always dreamed of...