Ronnie Wood orders his hair not to go grey.

The Rolling Stones rocker's wife Sally admitted many people assume the 71-year-old guitarist dyes his hair black to hide the passing of time, but she insisted that isn't the case and his positive attitude has helped it stay dark.

Sally - who has twins Alice and Gracie, two, with her spouse - said: ''I have a positive outlook and so does Ronnie.

''Many people assume that he dyes his hair black but it's his natural colour. 'I just tell my hair not to be grey', he says. That is generally his attitude in life.

''He reads meditation books and leaves affirmations everywhere.''

The former Faces musician is still very ''sprightly'', and though he credits that to practising tai chi, his 40-year-old spouse isn't so convinced.

She said: ''Ronnie has often been asked, Do you want to do more concerts?' and his reply is, 'Yes, I want to do a hundred more - let's go.'

''He's very sprightly and has the energy of a child.''

On his daily tai chi sessions, she added in an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Well, he swings his arms around for about 10 minutes in the morning and that's it.

''His strength and stamina must be in the genes.''

Ronnie - who also has four adult children from past relationships - even embraces sleepless nights with his twins.

Sally said: ''Our twins keep him on his toes. He's a bit of a soft touch with the girls. They'll wake him up in the middle of the night and say, 'Daddy, we want to draw.'

''So he'll get them out of their cots and then they start running all over the place. I'm sure it's a trick.''